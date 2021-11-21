CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the October 14th total of 571,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIXX. CIBC raised their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. 27,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in CI Financial by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,187 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 706.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,000 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,300 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $17,961,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,860 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.