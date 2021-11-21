CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Up 31.4% in October

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the October 14th total of 35,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CMCT opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. CIM Commercial Trust has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is presently -19.11%.

In other news, Director Richard S. Ressler acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $142,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Andrew Thompson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,023 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 88.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.