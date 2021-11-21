Cipher (CPR) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cipher has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Cipher has a market capitalization of $118,207.65 and approximately $6,426.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.04 or 0.00385977 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001312 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $673.61 or 0.01160496 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

