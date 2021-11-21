Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 107,313 Shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,313 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NVSAU opened at $10.06 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

