Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 597,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Priveterra Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $8,353,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,779,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,784,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Priveterra Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

