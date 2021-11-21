Citigroup Lowers Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Taisho Pharmaceutical stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $18.07.
About Taisho Pharmaceutical
