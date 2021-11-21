Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the October 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Class Acceleration by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Class Acceleration in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLAS remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Friday. 112,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,955. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. Class Acceleration has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $9.97.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

