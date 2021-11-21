Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) vs. IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Head to Head Comparison

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) and IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.6% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and IDW Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Channel Outdoor $1.85 billion 0.83 -$582.74 million ($1.14) -2.88 IDW Media $38.16 million 0.84 -$13.80 million ($0.66) -3.91

IDW Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clear Channel Outdoor. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clear Channel Outdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Clear Channel Outdoor and IDW Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Channel Outdoor 0 6 3 0 2.33 IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.52%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than IDW Media.

Profitability

This table compares Clear Channel Outdoor and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Channel Outdoor -25.98% N/A -7.26% IDW Media -19.35% -38.92% -14.49%

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor beats IDW Media on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America. The firm products include billboards, street furniture and transit advertising in traditional and digital formats. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

