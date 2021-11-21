Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 58,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $21.95 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

