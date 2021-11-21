Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Trading Down 6%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) shares were down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 3,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,458,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,720,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,434,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cloopen Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cloopen Group by 36,742.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 367,421 shares in the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.