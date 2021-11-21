Close Brothers Group’s (CBG) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,580 ($20.64).

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,357 ($17.73) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,505.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,545.64. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,105 ($14.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.91%.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan purchased 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($19.51) per share, with a total value of £20,304.80 ($26,528.35). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,390 shares of company stock worth $2,075,964.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

