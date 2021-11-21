Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $5.61

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.79. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 73,382 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.01 million. Research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $421,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 152.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $4,704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $366,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

