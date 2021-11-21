Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.070-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.21 million.

Shares of CODX opened at $8.95 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $258.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of -3.29.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CODX shares. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 96,511 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

