Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$127.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$127.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCA. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.75.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$98.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$110.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$115.16. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$93.15 and a 1 year high of C$123.07.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

