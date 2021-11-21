CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Update

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the October 14th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.10.

NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.57. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CohBar news, Director Misha Petkevich purchased 167,000 shares of CohBar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in CohBar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CohBar by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CohBar by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in CohBar by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CohBar by 120.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

