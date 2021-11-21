CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Get CohBar alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CohBar in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

NASDAQ CWBR opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. CohBar has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.27.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CohBar news, Director Misha Petkevich purchased 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 48.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter worth $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar in the third quarter valued at about $869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CohBar by 29.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 122,909 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in CohBar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CohBar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.