Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Jabil worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Jabil by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $813,278.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,066,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,063 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

