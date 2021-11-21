Comerica Bank Has $4.36 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 600.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HOG opened at $37.39 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.51.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

