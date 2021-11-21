Comerica Bank Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 457.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 144.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

JHG opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

