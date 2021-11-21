Comerica Bank Sells 1,221 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 128,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIT opened at $49.26 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $56.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

In related news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $400,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,545 shares of company stock worth $1,028,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

