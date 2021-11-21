Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.60.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $72.31 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

