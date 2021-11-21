Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.10 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.19 ($7.04).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €6.69 ($7.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and a PE ratio of -2.87. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 1 year high of €7.18 ($8.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.96.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

