Comparing California Resources (NYSE:CRC) & Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California Resources and Chesapeake Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.56 billion 2.09 $1.77 billion N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $5.30 billion 1.37 -$9.73 billion N/A N/A

California Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for California Resources and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Chesapeake Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75

California Resources currently has a consensus price target of $54.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.02%. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus price target of $75.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.56%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 241.65% 397.26% 130.91% Chesapeake Energy 112.46% 680.00% 82.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

California Resources beats Chesapeake Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

