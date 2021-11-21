Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of CMP stock opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.70%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.