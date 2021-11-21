Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,038 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $424.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $36,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $756,673 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

