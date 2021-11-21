Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $58.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.79.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE CLR opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 120,500 shares of company stock worth $5,747,285. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.