Contrasting Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ferroglobe and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00

Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus price target of $0.10, indicating a potential downside of 81.29%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -16.05% -34.29% -8.08% Mountain Province Diamonds -47.48% 52.33% 7.92%

Volatility and Risk

Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferroglobe and Mountain Province Diamonds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 0.98 -$246.34 million ($1.42) -4.23 Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.66 -$196.65 million ($0.55) -0.97

Mountain Province Diamonds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe. Ferroglobe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

