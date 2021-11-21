Contrasting Mandiant (MNDT) & Its Rivals

Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mandiant to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Mandiant alerts:

Mandiant has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant’s competitors have a beta of 1.52, indicating that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

84.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Mandiant Competitors -8.05% -16.13% 0.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mandiant and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Mandiant Competitors 223 1257 2199 65 2.56

Mandiant currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.26%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.92%. Given Mandiant’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mandiant has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mandiant and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million -$207.30 million -17.38 Mandiant Competitors $1.23 billion $3.26 million 36.49

Mandiant’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mandiant competitors beat Mandiant on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.