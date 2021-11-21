Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives $14.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,522,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNVY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 110,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07. Convey Holding Parent has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

