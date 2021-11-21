Cormark Trims Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Target Price to C$10.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Real Matters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.93.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of REAL opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 52-week low of C$7.65 and a 52-week high of C$25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$657.11 million and a PE ratio of 15.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.66.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.