Cormark Weighs in on Drone Delivery Canada Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Drone Delivery Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Cormark also issued estimates for Drone Delivery Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

CVE:FLT opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.17. The firm has a market cap of C$183.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73. Drone Delivery Canada has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 21.11 and a current ratio of 21.60.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.02 million during the quarter.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

