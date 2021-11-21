Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Shares Down 22.5%

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO) was down 22.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Coro Global, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system.

