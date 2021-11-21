Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Down 22.4% in October

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 267,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the October 14th total of 344,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAAP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 85,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,639. The stock has a market cap of $964.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Corporación América Airports has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

About Corporación América Airports

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.