Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Down 22.4% in October

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 267,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the October 14th total of 344,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.
About Corporación América Airports
Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.