Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.30 Million

Brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report $167.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.03 million and the lowest is $164.03 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $661.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $651.91 million to $670.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $682.70 million, with estimates ranging from $665.12 million to $700.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 56,925 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after buying an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. 517,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
