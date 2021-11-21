Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.30 Million

Brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report $167.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.03 million and the lowest is $164.03 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $661.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $651.91 million to $670.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $682.70 million, with estimates ranging from $665.12 million to $700.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 56,925 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after buying an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $27.12. 517,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.