Cottage Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.6% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,015,000 after acquiring an additional 130,838 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $7,172,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in American Tower by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 186,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Tower by 37.3% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,705 shares of company stock worth $476,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $260.98 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.66 and a 200 day moving average of $274.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.