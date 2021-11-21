Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EVA opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -95.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently -460.27%.

EVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

