Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

CVET has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. Covetrus has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 16.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 804.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Covetrus by 102.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,611 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Covetrus by 430.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 74,356 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.