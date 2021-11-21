CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,139 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,585.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,727,000 after acquiring an additional 34,094 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $106.17 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $110.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.77.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

