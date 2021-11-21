CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 400 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 42,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 19,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $163.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.03. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.