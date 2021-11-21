CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.4% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total value of $28,116,329.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock worth $716,605,170. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $345.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.86. The company has a market cap of $960.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

