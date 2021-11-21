CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,469.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $54.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $56.02.

