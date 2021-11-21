CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 852,761 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 403.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 485.8% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $255.76 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $211.29 and a 1-year high of $266.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.27.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

