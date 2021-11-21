Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 80 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 115.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,573 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,307,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $470.52 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $505.50 and a 200 day moving average of $430.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 159.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

