Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,598 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 59.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,458. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $69.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.