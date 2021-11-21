Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $61,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 148,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,197,000 after buying an additional 31,369 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,191,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $120.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.