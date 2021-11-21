Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Takes Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after acquiring an additional 191,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,009,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,849,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,544,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:CPK opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.44.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.