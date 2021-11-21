Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 185,590 Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 185,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.08. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. Research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -11.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

