Credit Suisse AG Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 12,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.99, for a total value of $1,650,044.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,883 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,358. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $130.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.72, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.10. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

