Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,999 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 0.78. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 336.86%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

