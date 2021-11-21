Credit Suisse AG Purchases 44,750 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Celestica worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 216,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Celestica by 8.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Celestica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 92,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its stake in Celestica by 0.3% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,177,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

